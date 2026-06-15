Corey Seager And Rangers Face Twins On June 15

Seager is hitting for a .186 BA, .284 OBP and .373 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 25 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He is back in action for the first time since June 11, when he went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI against the Royals.

The Twins will send Mike Paredes (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.