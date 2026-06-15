FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Face Twins On June 15

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will face the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, on Monday, June 15 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .186 BA, .284 OBP and .373 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 25 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He is back in action for the first time since June 11, when he went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI against the Royals.

The Twins will send Mike Paredes (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News