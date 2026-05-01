Corey Seager And Rangers Play Tigers On May 1

Seager is hitting for a .207 BA, .308 OBP and .414 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 19 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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