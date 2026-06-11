Corey Seager And Rangers Face Royals On June 11

Seager is hitting for a .179 BA, .280 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 23 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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