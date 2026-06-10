Corey Seager And Rangers Play Royals On June 10

Seager is hitting for a .185 BA, .284 OBP and .363 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 23 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (2-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.