Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Reds On April 5

Seager is hitting for a .267 BA, .361 OBP and .567 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored six runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

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