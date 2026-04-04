Corey Seager And Rangers Face Reds On April 4

Seager is hitting for a .269 BA, .375 OBP and .615 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .990 and he has scored six runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (0-0) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.

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