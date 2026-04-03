Corey Seager And Rangers Face Reds On April 3

Seager is hitting for a .318 BA, .429 OBP and .727 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.156, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in five runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Brady Singer (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.

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