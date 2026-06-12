Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Red Sox On June 12

Seager is hitting for a .186 BA, .284 OBP and .373 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 25 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.