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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Phillies On March 28

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Seager had a .271 BA, .373 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate last season. His OPS was .860 and he scored 61 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 50 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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