Corey Seager And Rangers Play Phillies On March 26

Seager had a .271 BA, .373 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate last season. His OPS was .860 and he scored 61 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 50 runs.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first this season.

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