Corey Seager And Rangers Play Orioles On March 31
Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Seager has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Seager had a .271 BA, .373 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate last season. His OPS was .860 and he scored 61 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 50 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.
Zach Eflin will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.