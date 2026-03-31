Corey Seager And Rangers Play Orioles On March 31

Seager had a .271 BA, .373 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate last season. His OPS was .860 and he scored 61 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 50 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Zach Eflin will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.

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