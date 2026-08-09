Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Orioles On Aug. 9

Seager is hitting for a .199 BA, .305 OBP and .389 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 32 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Cade Povich makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.