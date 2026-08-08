Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Orioles On Aug. 8

Seager is hitting for a .198 BA, .306 OBP and .377 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 31 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.79 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.

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