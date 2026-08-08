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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Orioles On Aug. 8

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Seager has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .198 BA, .306 OBP and .377 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 31 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.79 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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