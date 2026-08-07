Corey Seager And Rangers Play Orioles On Aug. 7

Seager is hitting for a .201 BA, .310 OBP and .382 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 31 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.