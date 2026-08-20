Corey Seager And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 20

Seager is hitting for a .213 BA, .312 OBP and .398 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 37 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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