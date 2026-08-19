Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Nationals On Aug. 19

Seager is hitting for a .208 BA, .309 OBP and .396 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 37 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

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