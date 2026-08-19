FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Nationals On Aug. 19

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will face the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .208 BA, .309 OBP and .396 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 37 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News