Corey Seager And Rangers Play Nationals On Aug. 18

Seager is hitting for a .203 BA, .307 OBP and .390 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 36 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

The Nationals will look to Jackson Kent (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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