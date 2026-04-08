Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 8

Seager is hitting for a .250 BA, .340 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored seven runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in six runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will look to Bryan Woo (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.