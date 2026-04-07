Corey Seager And Rangers Face Mariners On April 7

Seager is hitting for a .270 BA, .364 OBP and .514 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored seven runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in six runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third this season.

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