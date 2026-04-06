Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 6
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Monday, April 6 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Seager is hitting for a .235 BA, .325 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored six runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.
Logan Gilbert (0-1) gets the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.