Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 6

Seager is hitting for a .235 BA, .325 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored six runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Logan Gilbert (0-1) gets the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.

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