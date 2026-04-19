Corey Seager And Rangers Play Mariners On April 19

Seager is hitting for a .208 BA, .330 OBP and .458 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 14 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (0-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.

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