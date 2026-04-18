Corey Seager And Rangers Play Mariners On April 18

Seager is hitting for a .221 BA, .337 OBP and .485 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 14 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (2-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.

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