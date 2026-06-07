Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Guardians On June 7

Seager is hitting for a .183 BA, .284 OBP and .366 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 23 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.