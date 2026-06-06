Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 6

Seager is hitting for a .181 BA, .285 OBP and .369 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 23 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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