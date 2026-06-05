Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Guardians On June 5

Seager is hitting for a .179 BA, .286 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 22 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He is back in action for the first time since May 13, when he went 0 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.