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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 5

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will face the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Seager has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .201 BA, .310 OBP and .382 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 31 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.63 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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