Corey Seager And Rangers Play Dodgers On April 12

Seager is hitting for a .220 BA, .317 OBP and .460 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored eight runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (0-1) pitches for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.

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