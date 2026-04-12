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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Play Dodgers On April 12

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Seager has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .220 BA, .317 OBP and .460 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored eight runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (0-1) pitches for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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