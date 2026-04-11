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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Dodgers On April 11

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Seager has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .234 BA, .321 OBP and .489 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored eight runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will look to Emmet Sheehan (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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