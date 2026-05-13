Corey Seager And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 13

Seager is hitting for a .184 BA, .292 OBP and .362 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 22 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.