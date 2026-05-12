Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Diamondbacks On May 12

Seager is hitting for a .189 BA, .299 OBP and .372 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 21 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.