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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Play Cubs On May 10

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will face the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Seager has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .197 BA, .301 OBP and .387 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 21 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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