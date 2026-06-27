Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 27

Seager is hitting for a .183 BA, .287 OBP and .367 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 26 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.