Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 27
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 27 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Seager has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Seager is hitting for a .183 BA, .287 OBP and .367 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 26 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.
Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.