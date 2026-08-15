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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Play Athletics On Aug. 15

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Seager has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .198 BA, .304 OBP and .388 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 35 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (8-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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