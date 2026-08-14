Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 14

Seager is hitting for a .200 BA, .301 OBP and .391 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 34 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Angels.

The Athletics will send Gage Jump (5-7) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.46 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.