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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 14

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Seager has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .200 BA, .301 OBP and .391 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 34 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Angels.

The Athletics will send Gage Jump (5-7) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.46 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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