Corey Seager And Rangers Face Athletics On April 16

Seager is hitting for a .203 BA, .321 OBP and .453 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 12 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.43 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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