Corey Seager And Rangers Play Athletics On April 15

Seager is hitting for a .197 BA, .311 OBP and .410 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 10 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will look to J.T. Ginn (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.