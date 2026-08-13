Corey Seager And Rangers Play Angels On Aug. 13

Seager is hitting for a .202 BA, .300 OBP and .395 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 34 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.83 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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