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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 12

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Seager has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .192 BA, .293 OBP and .371 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 33 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

George Klassen (0-1 with a 7.27 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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