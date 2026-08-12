Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 12

Seager is hitting for a .192 BA, .293 OBP and .371 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 33 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

George Klassen (0-1 with a 7.27 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.