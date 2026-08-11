Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 11

Seager is hitting for a .195 BA, .298 OBP and .377 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 33 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (2-6 with a 7.11 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.

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