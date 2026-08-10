Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 10
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Seager has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Seager is hitting for a .195 BA, .300 OBP and .381 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 32 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.
Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.