Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 10

Seager is hitting for a .195 BA, .300 OBP and .381 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 32 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.

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