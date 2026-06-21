Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Twins On June 21

Carroll is hitting for a .280 BA, .369 OBP and .550 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

The Twins will look to Mike Paredes (0-0) in his third start this season.

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