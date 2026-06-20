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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Twins On June 20

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .283 BA, .371 OBP and .554 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a walk) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (5-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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