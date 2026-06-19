Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Twins On June 19

Carroll is hitting for a .275 BA, .364 OBP and .540 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He collected four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Connor Prielipp gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.26 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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