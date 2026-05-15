Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On May 15

Carroll is hitting for a .266 BA, .377 OBP and .504 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 26 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Carroll has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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