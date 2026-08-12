Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 12

Carroll is hitting for a .241 BA, .335 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 73 runs. In 507 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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