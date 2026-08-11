Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On Aug. 11

Carroll is hitting for a .241 BA, .336 OBP and .466 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 72 runs. In 503 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (11-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season.

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