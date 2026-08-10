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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On Aug. 10

Corbin Carroll and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Carroll has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .240 BA, .335 OBP and .464 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 71 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Carroll has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Hughes (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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