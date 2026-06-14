Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Reds On June 14

Carroll is hitting for a .282 BA, .373 OBP and .552 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Carroll has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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