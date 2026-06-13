Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Reds On June 13

Carroll is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .543 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Carroll has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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