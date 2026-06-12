Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Reds On June 12
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Carroll has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Carroll is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .548 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.
Nick Lodolo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.51 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.