Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Reds On June 12

Carroll is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .548 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Nick Lodolo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.51 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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